Japanese women are insulted, then instructed to wear high heels

Japanese women walk like ducks…They waddle along, pigeon-toed, with their bottoms sticking out as if they’re bursting to use the toilet. It looks ghastly.

These are the words of the managing director of the Japanese High Heel Association, “Madame” Yumiko, speaking to AFP. The organization is urging women to take its six-month, 400,000 yen ($3,900) “walking etiquette” class. They class is meant to help boost their confidence levels. (I can only imagine that their self-esteem took a plunge after Yumiko insulted them en masse.)