When Google Calendar goes down

By Rich Bellis1 minute Read

Like a fiery sun in summer,
It scorches plans, it makes one frown;
It produces soured butter.
Without alerts, without the clutter
Of appointments needing keeping
We sit us down before our desks—forlorn, and gently weeping.

