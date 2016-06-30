Connected bus system is reducing traffic delays in NYC by 20%

Cities are getting smarter, even if it may not feel like it.

For several years New York City has been testing a bus prioritization system that uses GPS in buses to communicate with traffic lights, so they turn green when a bus approaches.

“It reduces delays by 20 percent,” said New York City chief technology officer Minerva Tantoco at the Tech Inclusion Conference in New York. The technology is slowly coming to more bus lines.

This little tidbit serves as a reminder that our world is becoming increasingly connected all the time, whether or not we’re aware of it.