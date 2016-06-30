The Rio Olympics will be broadcast in virtual reality

You’ll be able to attend this year’s Olympics in Rio using virtual reality…that is if you happen to own an eligible Samsung phone.

Samsung announced a partnership with NBC Thursday to bring 85 hours of the Rio games to the Gear VR. Rather than shown live, the broadcast will be shown on a delay, a move that will give both parties the opportunity to tweak videos before they’re made available to the public.

Broadcasts will be exclusively available on the Gear VR, and will require that viewers have both access to NBC through their cable provider and either a Galaxy S6 or 7-series phone or a Galaxy Note 5.