All the prominent Twitter accounts that have been hacked recently 

Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe is just the latest tech figure to have his account hacked. The hacker responsible for it told TechCrunch that Iribe’s login information was obtained through a MySpace breach from a few years ago—which should serve as a reminder to change your passwords regularly and turn on two-factor authentication whenever possible. (Twitter’s version of it is called login verification.)
Iribe joins a host of other prominent figures whose Twitter accounts have been breached recently:
• Mark Zuckerberg
• Dick Costolo
• Ev Williams
• DeRay Mckesson
• The NFL
• Lana Del Rey
• Katy Perry
• Kylie Jenner
• Drake
Twitter claims to have locked up a number of accounts when millions of Twitter logins made the rounds earlier this month. I’ve reached out to Twitter and will update this post if I hear back.