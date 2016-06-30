Morning intelligence

• Boris Johnson, who was thought to be the likely successor to U.K. prime minister David Cameron , dropped out of the race this morning after justice secretary Michael Gove announced he was throwing his hat in the ring.

• Yesterday, Facebook disclosed a big change to its News Feed, which will prioritize posts from family and friends over content from publishers and brands. For publishers who lean on Facebook for referral traffic, this could mean a sizable decrease in readership.

• Coming up today: At 5 p.m. ET, Yahoo is holding its annual shareholders meeting, which could be the last one before the company is sold.