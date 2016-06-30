After condemning Wall Street for years, Elizabeth Warren turns on Silicon Valley

It’s not just big bankers and finance companies the popular and powerful Massachusetts senator is gunning for, now she’s turned her sights to Apple , Amazon and Google , reports Recode . In a speech in Washington yesterday the Senator said:

“Google, Apple and Amazon have created disruptive technologies that changed the world, and … they deserve to be highly profitable and successful. But the opportunity to compete must remain open for new entrants and smaller competitors that want their chance to change the world again.”

Specifically, here’s how Warren said the three companies were trying to “snuff out competition”:

• Apple: “has placed conditions on its rivals that make it difficult for them to offer competitive streaming services” that compete with Apple Music

• Google: uses “its dominant search engine to harm rivals of its Google Plus user review feature”

• Amazon: “uses its position as the dominant bookseller to steer consumers to books published by Amazon to the detriment of other publishers.”