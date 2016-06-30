Netflix wants to launch in China

The news should come as no surprise, considering China is the most populous country on the planet, yet it’s alway nice to have a confirmation from the company. As Reuters reports, Ted Sarandos, Netflix‘s chief content officer, acknowledged the company’s China desire at a media event in Seoul. “Since China is a great opportunity, we continue to look into China,” Sarandos said. But Netflix doesn’t only want China, it wants to expand in other Asian countries as well, including South Korea and Indonesia, but a lack of local content is just one of the issues. “The weakest point for Netflix, people say, is the local content, but that’s because we need time to learn not just the market and box office but about what and how Korean people watch,” Sarandos said.