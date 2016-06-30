advertisement
Ayesha Curry has launched a new food-delivery startup called Gather

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The new startup will deliver ingredients and recipes to subscriber’s doors on a weekly basis, reports TechCrunch. While the service hasn’t actually launched yet (you can register your interest on its website), this isn’t Curry’s, who is also the wife of two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, first foray into entrepreneurship. She’s recently launched a BBQ pop-up restaurant in San Francisco and designed a collection of baby shoes for Freshly Picked.

