Would you rather get news on Facebook from publishers or from your friends?

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Facebook thinks it’s the latter—which explains why the News Feed is being tweaked yet again to prioritize posts from friends and family. This sent publishers into a tizzy, as you might imagine, but here’s a thought: Isn’t this change better for the vast majority of Facebook users? 

Media types may feel differently, but chances are, you’ve found your News Feed overrun by publishers’ posts and dreary news stories of late. As Facebook claims, you may actually prefer that the social network show you more posts by friends and family—after all, you’re probably more likely to read an article if a friend also shares it. 

