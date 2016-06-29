Analyst: Apple Watch is already a $10 billion business

Apple sold roughly twice as many Watches in the first year as it sold iPhones in year one. The iPhone sold 6.1 million units in its first year, and, of course, went on to sell many, many millions and become Apple‘s bread and butter. So with year one sales of 12.1 million, the Watch can hardly be called a failure. Analyst Neil Cybart (Above Avalon) estimates the Apple Watch is already a $10 billion a year business for Apple. The Watch isn’t doing anywhere near the sales volume of fitness trackers (like Fitbit) or standard watches (like Rolex), but it did account for 61% of all smartwatch sales last year, says IDC.