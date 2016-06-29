New Quinnipiac Poll: Most people think both Trump and Clinton would make bad president

The top line of the findings of a new Quinnipiac University poll is that the Trump/Clinton race is closer than previous polls have found. The pollsters say Clinton leads by a narrow 2 percent, 42% to Trump’s 40%. Other recent polls had Clinton on top by double digits.

The more striking result is that people don’t really like either candidate. Most of the people polled–58% for Trump, and 53% for Clinton–said the candidate wouldn’t make a good president. And 61% said this election has amped up the level of hatred and prejudice in the U.S. Of the people who think so, 67% put the blame on Donald, and only 16% put the blame on Hillary.

It’s an ugly cycle, folks. Even the mild-mannered pollster seemed a little disgusted. “It would be difficult to imagine a less flattering from-the-gut reaction to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton,” the Quinnipiac poll’s assistant director said in a statement. “Voters find themselves in the middle of a mean-spirited, scorched-earth campaign between two candidates they don’t like. “