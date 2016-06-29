Justin Trudeau turns into a Marvel hero (just when it matters)

Maybe it’s fitting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself gracing the cover of a new Marvel comic book this week. Today he hosts President Obama and Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto in the last “Three Amigos” summit of Obama’s tenure, where climate change and Brexit top the agenda.

As one senior advisor to Trudeau’s campaign points out, “Trudeau may soon find himself (depending on what happens stateside in November) the leading progressive politician in the Western Hemisphere.” Here’s a close look at the leadership style that got him there—and why it may soon matter more than ever.

h/t The Canadian Press via CBC News