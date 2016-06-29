DoorDash now delivers booze

The on-demand delivery company will compete with on-demand booze apps such as Tipsy and Saucey by delivering alcohol from restaurants, breweries, and liquor stores. Customers can order a drink with a meal or by itself.

Until now, DoorDash has focused on delivering food, but back in May, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu told me that “once we get good at this, our goal has always been to create delivery networks for local businesses.” That’s also the goal of Postmates, which is reportedly looking to raise up to $150 million in funding.