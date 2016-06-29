What the world thinks of the 2016 U.S. presidential election

A new Pew Research Center report reveals how other countries feel about Donald Trump , Hillary Clinton, and the 2016 U.S. election. Pew surveyed people in 10 European countries, four Asia-Pacific countries, and Canada, and found that Clinton inspires more confidence around the world than Trump .

Pew also found that while people in Australia and Canada have overwhelmingly negative impressions of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, respondents in India, China, and Japan feel more positively toward it.

Overall, however, the majority of people in each country included in the survey (with the exception of Greece) said they have favorable views of the U.S.