The first iPhone went on sale nine years ago today

At the downtown flagship store, the line stretched for blocks and some people came in costume. Once I finally got inside, I was vigorously applauded by a phalanx of Apple employees for the impressive accomplishment of purchasing a phone. It was an other-worldly experience.
These days, I tend to buy my phones online and have them delivered to my door. It’s very convenient. But I’m glad I got to experience the frenzy on iPhone Day One, and I’m not sure if any future consumer product debut will match it.
Here are a few photos I snapped as I experienced it all: