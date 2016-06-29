Meet the 2 transgender candidates who made history by winning their congressional primaries

Under the radar of most news coverage, two transgender candidates (both named Misty) won their congressional primaries yesterday , reports the Washington Post :

• Misty K. Snow, 30, is a grocery store cashier, who ran as the progressive choice against a conservative candidate in the Democratic U.S. Senate race in Utah, and won by almost 20 points.

• Misty Plowright, 33, is an IT worker, who handily beat an Iraq combat veteran in the Democratic primary to take on incumbent Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn in Colorado.