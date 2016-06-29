advertisement
Meet the 2 transgender candidates who made history by winning their congressional primaries

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Under the radar of most news coverage, two transgender candidates (both named Misty) won their congressional primaries yesterday, reports the Washington Post:

Misty K. Snow, 30, is a grocery store cashier, who ran as the progressive choice against a conservative candidate in the Democratic U.S. Senate race in Utah, and won by almost 20 points.

Misty Plowright, 33, is an IT worker, who handily beat an Iraq combat veteran in the Democratic primary to take on incumbent Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn in Colorado.

