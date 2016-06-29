Google will now let you ban specific ads across all your devices…but there’s a catch

If you’re sick and tired of the same stupid furniture store ad popping up everywhere online, Google has a new feature that will make you happy. Users will soon be asked in Gmail or Chrome if they want to opt in to “ads personalization” and directed to a My Activity page that gives them more control over what they see online. The new feature is pretty addictive, providing a timeline “so you can scroll back through your history to see everything that Google knows you’ve been up to,” reports Lifehacker . And it allows you to delete activities and topics and to disable location history tracking.

But in return, you’ll also let Google tap all the information it’s gathered about your search history and YouTube activity to influence what ads you see on its sites and apps.

Here’s one of the pages you’ll see describing the new feature: