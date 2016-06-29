advertisement
When Uber tracks driver activity for safety, will it violate their privacy?

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Uber has created a feature for its smartphone app that will keep tabs on when drivers speed, cut corners or brake harshly. The idea is to give drivers feedback about why they may have received poor ratings from passengers, but the feature also raises questions about how much Uber should monitor workers that it classifies as not employees, but independent contractors. What do you think? 

