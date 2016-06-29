If D.C. were a state, what would you name it?

Residents of our nation’s capital, the District of Columbia, have long suffered taxation without representation. But Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has given the issue new life through an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Informer in favor of D.C. statehood.

But what would we call this new state? Apparently the District’s mayor Muriel Bowser is proposing the thoroughly uncreative “New Columbia,” according to the Washingtonian. At that rate, why not just call it “New Washington?” Or “New George?”

