This is what it’s like to use India’s $4 smartphone

Later this summer, Indian company Ringing Bells is launching a smartphone that costs less than $4 , according to the BBC . The device has the waiting public asking: How functional can a smartphone that cheap really be?

A journalist for the BBC took the Freedom251 smartphone for a spin and found that while the specs were impressive for a $4 phone, it didn’t have a lot of functionality beyond the basics. Pre-loaded apps include a music player, web browser, email, and a calculator. Its unclear whether users will be able to download more apps from Google Play or any another app store. The phone is set to launch on July 7.