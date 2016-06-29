Morning intelligence

• A bombing at Turkey’s largest airport on Tuesday night took the lives of at least 41 people and is thought to be the work of ISIS sympathizers. More than 230 people were injured in the attack.

• Scotland, which largely voted against Brexit, hopes to somehow remain in the European Union: First minister Nicola Sturgeon is meeting with parliament leaders today in Brussels to discuss the issue.

• The New York Times reported yesterday that Airbnb’s latest funding round puts its valuation at $30 billion.

• A leaked prototype of the iPhone 7 appears to replace the headphone jack with what looks like a second speaker.

• In case you missed it: Yesterday, CEO Katia Beauchamp said Birchbox has cut an additional 30 employees—about 12% of its staff—following a round of layoffs in January.