Will Brexit actually happen?

John Kerry doesn’t seem to think so, reports the Guardian . On Monday the U.S. secretary of state met with British and European leaders to discuss the ramifications of Brexit. Then on Tuesday he addressed the Aspen Ideas Festival suggesting that Brexit my never happen because the Leave campaigners not only don’t know how to achieve a Brexit, but that they also don’t truly want a divorce from the EU. As the Guardian reports:

Claiming there were a number of ways in which Thursday’s vote could be “walked back”, Kerry, who visited Downing Street on Monday, said David Cameron was loth to invoke article 50, the EU exit procedure. He said the British prime minister felt powerless to “start negotiating a thing that he doesn’t believe in” and “has no idea how he would do it”. Apparently referring to Boris Johnson, one of the frontrunners to replace Cameron, Kerry added: “And by the way, nor do most of the people who voted to do it.”

Kerry said he didn’t want to talk specifics about how Brexit could be “walked back” but he did say “I think there are a number of ways.” What ways might those be? Here are five of them.

[Photo: Michael Grothaus]