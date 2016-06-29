Here’s the latest news on the terror attack at Turkey’s Istanbul airport

• The attack happened at yesterday at Atatürk Airport —Turkey’s largest airport, and the third-busiest in Europe shortly after 9 p.m. local time.

• 36 people are confirmed to have been killed in the attack. 147 more people are confirmed to have been injured.

• The attack is believed to have involved three men. Though no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet, Turkey’s prime minister, Binali Yildirim, said the attack was carried out by ISIS.

• The attackers were armed with Kalashnikov rifles and the detonated their suicide vests when confronted by police.

• The attack was launched at the international arrivals terminal.

• The airport has now reopened, although many flights are canceled or delayed.

• The video in the tweet below shows the moment a suicide bomb vest went off just offscreen: