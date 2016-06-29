China has announced new app rules that threaten privacy and free speech

The new regulations will go into effect from August 1 and require that all Chinese app providers on the mainland adopt real-name registration for users and keep their user activity logs for 60 days, reports Business Insider. Though users will still be able to create username aliases in apps, their real names must be verified and kept on file by the app developer. The regulations also state that app providers should suspend updates or shut down accounts of users who publish “illegal information” and content.
Commenting on the new regulations, an unnamed app operator in China told Business Insider that the rule on activity logs was a warning to “all Internet users not to make improper comments on social or political issues because every word you type will be recorded and handed in to the authorities.“