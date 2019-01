The button will allow, for the first time, users to quickly donate to one of the tens of thousands of PayPal Giving Fund certified charities via PayPal’s app, reports TechCrunch. The app also manages to skirt around Apple’s rules against making apps that accept donations because the final step of the donate feature in PayPal’s app opens a web page window. And the best news of all: charities will receive 100% of every donation.