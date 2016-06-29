What’s new in Windows 10’s big update, arriving August 2?

One year after Microsoft shipped Windows 10 , it will release the operating system’s first major revision. That explains its name: Windows 10 Anniversary Update. And here are some of its highlights:

• Security. Windows Defender will get new scans and notifications; the Windows Hello biometric login feature will work in apps and on websites; Windows Defender Advanced Threat will offer features aimed at business.

• Ink. Devices with pen input, such as Microsoft’s own Surface, will get more capabilities, such as a sticky-note feature.

• Cortana. Microsoft’s voice assistant will be usable on a PC’s lock screen and will keep track of additional sorts of knowledge, such as your frequent-flyer miles.

• Edge. The successor to Internet Explorer will wring 3X the life out of a battery when watching a movie compared to Chrome, Microsoft says, and will introduce extensions from Amazon, Pinterest, and others.

• Gaming. The update will add “Play Anywhere,” Microsoft’s cross-platform system for buying a game once and playing it on both Windows devices and present and future Xbox consoles.

• Education. Schools will get a feature that lets them set up PCs for shared use in three steps, and one for administering tests.