New iPhone 7 leak shows headphone jack replaced by second speaker

The French blog NowHereElse got hold of an alleged prototype of the next iPhone, which we’ll likely see this fall. The prototype has no 3.5-mm headphone jack, and uses the extra space created for a second, symmetrical grid. It’s not known what exactly will sit behind that grid—it could be a second speaker or something else.

The leaked photo also shows a redesign of those unsightly gray plastic inlays at the top and bottom of the current iPhone that keep the various antenna bands separated. The inlays in the prototype are blue and appear to cover more surface area of the phone.