Facebook admits then denies that it uses location to suggest friends

On Monday, Fusion published a story headlined “Facebook is using your phone’s location to suggest new friends—which could be a privacy disaster.” It included this official statement from Facebook:

“Location information by itself doesn’t indicate that two people might be friends. That’s why location is only one of the factors we use to suggest people you may know.“

Today, there’s a new story on Fusion titled “Facebook changes story, now says phone location not used to recommend friends.” It includes this official updated statement from Facebook:

“We’re not using location data, such as device location and location information you add to your profile, to suggest people you may know. We may show you people based on mutual friends, work and education information, networks you are part of, contacts you’ve imported and other factors.”

Hmmm…