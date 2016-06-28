advertisement
Twitter just hired a former Apple designer to head up its augmented reality team

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Twitter has brought on Alessandro Sabatelli as its director of virtual reality and augmented reality, through an acquisition of IXOMOXI, the entertainment startup Sabatelli founded. As with Twitter’s recent Magic Pony acquisition, Sabatelli’s AR team will be launched within the company’s nascent machine learning division, Cortex. 

