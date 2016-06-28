Twitter just hired a former Apple designer to head up its augmented reality team

Twitter has brought on Alessandro Sabatelli as its director of virtual reality and augmented reality, through an acquisition of IXOMOXI, the entertainment startup Sabatelli founded. As with Twitter’s recent Magic Pony acquisition, Sabatelli’s AR team will be launched within the company’s nascent machine learning division, Cortex.
Twitter has acquired IXOMOXI & today is my first day as Director of AR & VR!! So excited to get to work with @qevni and the Cortex team!
— Alessandro Sabatelli (@s4l4x) June 28, 2016