How much is your commute worth?

Redfin, a national real estate broker and competitor to Zillow, launched a web app today that rates homes based on the number of jobs within a 30-minute, car-free commute . Created in conjunction with the White House, it uses an “ Opportunity Score ” to determine which homes have the easiest access to jobs that pay at least $40,000.

The tool was created to address a growing need: As the cost of housing increases in urban areas, people who earn the least money have to move further away from the city, leaving them with the longest commutes to work.

Redfin has previously created tools that give homes a “walk score,” “bike score” and “transit score” to help people determine what it’s like to live in a particular neighborhood. —Leah Hunter