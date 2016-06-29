KPMG: The next 3 years will be bigger for business than the previous 50

The coming three years may be more important for business than the past half century, a new study released today by KPMG Research suggests. The company surveyed 400 U.S. CEOs and found that 83% of them are confident about the growth prospects for their companies, specifically over the next three years.

Going forward, companies listed cybersecurity as one of their main concerns. Ninety-one percent of respondents were also concerned about the impact of global economic forces on their businesses.

Over the next few years, CEOs are prioritizing putting a stronger focus on clients, and 65% said they would be pursuing collaborative growth strategies that include partnerships with other businesses. Thirty-nine percent of respondents thought they would be “transforming their companies into slightly different entities” within the next three years.