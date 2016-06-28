Everybody cries (sometimes) 

A new survey from YouGov reports that Michael Stipe (almost) was right all along.

Okay, fine. But come on, America! Some of you still think it’s not okay for men to cry?

Some research has suggested that tears spurred by your emotions (rather than, say, a kitchen accident) release chemicals from your body that lead to MORE stress, thereby protecting you from other physical issues, though that isn’t universally agreed upon in the scientific world.

Regardless, I literally could not get through life—or a workweek, or most movies, or an entire season of Bob’s Burgers—without crying. We are human. Sometimes water needs to come out of our head. Crying is like. . . sweating. It’s natural. It can make you feel better. I personally believe it’s often better than repressing your feelings (as long as you don’t do it in front of, say, your boss, or during your dissertation defense). Do not deny your fellow man the dignity of a few (or many) tears.

This concludes my gothest FastCoNews post ever.