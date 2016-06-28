advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hillary Clinton wants every American to have broadband by 2020

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

She’s already the darling of Silicon Valley (not counting Peter Thiel and a few others) when it comes to campaign contributions and now Hillary Clinton is blowing kisses back to the tech sector. She’s speaking in Los Angeles this afternoon at a live town hall with 100 online content creators and digital influencers and her just-released “Initiative on Technology and Innovation” is a veritable love letter to the Valley

advertisement

Among her priorities, she wants to:

• Enforce and go to court if necessary to defend net neutrality

• Bring broadband to all U.S. households by 2020.

• Create a high-level panel to study the sharing economy

• Appoint an innovation adviser to help startups

• Use federal funds to invest in a “civic Internet of Things” to address issues like traffic and health.

• Expand the FCC’s Lifeline service, which subsidizes broadband for the poor (which has been mocked by some Republicans as the “Obamaphone” program) 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life