Beautycounter just bought Bono’s wife’s beauty brand

The natural beauty brand whose activism I recently wrote about has just bought Nude, a company founded by Bono’s wife, Ali Hewson, and owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton , the New York Times reports .

While the terms of the purchase have not been disclosed, the partnership will allow Beautycounter to expand beyond the U.S. and Canadian markets, since Nude has a strong global presence.

Nude has seen languishing sales in recent years, with the crop of competing companies that have mushroomed, but Beautycounter has been growing explosively, with an expected revenue of $225 million by 2017.