Surprise! Trump is secretly hiring a voter data analytics firm

Politico reports that Trump has secretly been building a voter data operation, after once spurning campaign technology as overrated.

Last week, his campaign’s data geeks met with a company called Cambridge Analytica about how to target voters, although insiders said that there was disagreement about whether to hire this particular company. In fact, the campaign rejected a pitch from the company last year because it thought it was too expensive.

This move has been taken as a sign that he’s finally getting serious about taking on Hillary Clinton after several weeks of plummeting poll numbers.