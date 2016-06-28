advertisement
Google may face yet another antitrust charge in Europe, this time over AdWords

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Google is already being probed by EU regulators for both promoting its shopping service and using Android’s mobile operating system in ways that block out competitors. Now, it may face yet another antitrust charge over its AdWords ad placement service, which is a huge source of revenue, and the European Commission has asked its rivals to share information about search advertising with Google, sources tell Reuters.

