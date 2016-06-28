advertisement
Line is gearing up for a $1.1 billion IPO

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

On the heels of Twilio’s successful IPO, the Japanese messaging app Line is getting ready for its own initial public offering. Line has set its price range at $26.50 to $31.50 per share, which could yield an IPO worth $1.1 billion. Things could finally be looking up for unicorns looking to spread their wings and go public. 

