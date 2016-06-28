Now teenagers have their own version of Tinder

Tinder recently banned teenagers, but that doesn’t mean that their swiping days are over. An app called Spotafriend mimics the Tinder experience, but is exclusively available for teenagers between the ages of 13-19.

“Allowing teens to use a dating app with a largely adult population is simply a bad idea: it invites danger. We’re happy to see that Tinder is drawing this line, and we believe it will make younger users much safer,” says Spotafriend’s creator, Benoit Tessier.

Much like Tinder, Spotafriend allows teens to view pictures of others near them, and swipe left or right if the person is someone they would like to know better. If both teens swipe right, then they’re connected within the app, where they can privately chat. Unlike Tinder, Spotafriend claims to be an app for making friends rather than finding dates.