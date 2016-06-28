Ikea’s aren’t the only dressers that tip over

Worried parents are waking to the news that Ikea is recalling 29 million Malm dressers because they can too easily tip over on top of children. But if you think it’s because Ikea sells cheap furniture, think again. Someone in the United States is injured every 15 minutes by furniture tipping over, and one child is killed every two weeks, on average, because of falling furniture, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Ikea deserves some credit for admitting to the problem, announcing it publicly at the top of their home page, and offering a variety of solutions—including sending someone to your home to anchor the dresser to the wall free of charge.