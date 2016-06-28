Here’s why Birchbox fired 30 more people

Today, Birchbox CEO Katia Beauchamp released a statement on Medium announcing that the company had laid of 30 staff members today, after retrenching 50 others in January.

Beauchamp does not go into much detail, vaguely mentioning that growth companies like Birchbox need to:

show a more immediate path to profitability, conserve cash in uncertain times and rethink cost structures in order to sustain and build a company that can both survive and thrive in any market.

She also points out that she wishes she had been less conservative with the layoffs in January, so that she could make all the cuts at one fell swoop.