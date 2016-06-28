Richard Branson: Virgin has lost a third of its value in wake of Brexit

Legendary Virgin Group chairman and founder Richard Branson delivered a stark warning on Good Morning Britain about the impact of Brexit: Get ready for a recession. He also described the devastation wrought on his own company, saying that the Virgin Group had lost a third of its value and was just forced to cancel a deal that would have involved 3,000 jobs:
We’re not any worse than anyone else but I suspect that we’ve lost a third of our value, which is dreadful for people in the workplace. We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal. It would have involved about 3,000 jobs.