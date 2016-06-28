Ikea recalls 29 million dressers and chests after six child deaths

This was a long time coming : Six children have been crushed to death by Ikea furniture —such as the Malm dresser—that toppled over, and 36 kids have suffered injuries after incidents with Ikea chests and drawers.

Any qualifying furniture manufactured between 2002 and 2016 will automatically be refunded, and Ikea is also providing wall anchor kits for free. The recall applies to “children’s chests and dressers taller than 23.5 inches and adult chests and dressers taller than 29.5 inches,” according to Ikea.