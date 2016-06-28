Morning intelligence

• London mayor Sadiq Khan said Tuesday that after the Brexit decision, he is “demanding more autonomy for the capital . . . London needs to be able to determine its own future from now on. “

• Volkswagen has reportedly agreed to a settlement of $14.7 billion, which should cover compensation for car owners and buybacks of affected vehicles.

• Airbnb is suing the city of San Francisco over a new regulation that requires short-term rental companies to only offer registered listings.

• Coming up: The European Council is meeting in Brussels to discuss how the EU should proceed following the Brexit vote; U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron will be in attendance.