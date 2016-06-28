Legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt dies of Alzheimer’s at 64

Over her 38 seasons as head coach of the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers, Summitt led her teams to eight national championships and 1,098 wins, making her the winningest coach in all of Division I basketball. More than that, she put women’s basketball on the map.

I grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, a town with a massive devotion to its college sports. Growing up with Summitt—a revered, passionate, endlessly hard-working woman who had garnered national respect—was more than inspiring. It was to know no other world than one in which women could and did go after their dreams and change the male-dominated world we live in.

"Here’s how I’m going to beat you. I’m going to outwork you. That’s it. That’s all there is to it." – Pat Summitt#RIPPatSummitt — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) June 28, 2016

[Photo: Doug Benc/Getty Images]