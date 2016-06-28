Chatbot lawyer overturns $4 million in parking tickets

The chatbot, called DoNotPay , was created by a 19-year-old London-born, second-year Stanford University student Joshua Browder, reports the Guardian . Browder taught himself to code and made the bot after getting 30 parking tickets at the age of 18 in and around London.

“I think the people getting parking tickets are the most vulnerable in society. These people aren’t looking to break the law. I think they’re being exploited as a revenue source by the local government,” Browder told VentureBeat. The proliferation of chatbots has transformed job recruitment, entertainment and communication in general. Browder says a chatbot was the perfect solution for appealing parking fines since overturning them is relatively formulaic, thus perfectly suitable for AI.