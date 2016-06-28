A second Russian investor has invested in Hyperloop One

Could Moscow to Paris be a two-hour commute one day? Hyperloop One‘s newest investor probably hopes so. VentureBeat reports that Russia’s sovereign fund RDIF has just announced that it took part in Hyperloop One’s latest $80 million round of financing. Announcing the investment, but without detailing the size of the investment, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said:
“RDIF pays great attention to the development of transport infrastructure, including the technological advances that will shape the future of the transport industry. Our investment in Hyperloop One’s project will facilitate the arrival of cutting-edge technologies in Russia. RDIF and its international partners will provide support to the project not only in Russia but also in Middle Eastern and Asian markets.”
RDIF joins another Russian investor, Dagestani business executive Ziyavudin Magomedov, in Hyperloop One. In addition to them, other investors include:
• Sherpa Ventures
• Formation 8
• ZhenFund
• 137 Ventures
• Khosla Ventures
• Fast Digital
• Western Technology Investment (WTI)
• GE Ventures
• French railway company SNCF
[Photo: Hyperloop One]