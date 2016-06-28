The government’s biggest IT contract in a decade is open to bidders

Today is like the Super Bowl and the World Series combined with the Olympics for companies that provide services to the government. The U.S. government awards contracts every day but nothing like this one involving information technology, which could top $30 billion in billings. The opportunity includes the Alliant 2 and Alliant 2 Small Business contracts, reports NextGov . Alliant 2 is the successor to the government IT contract, which saw $24 billion spent on IT projects.

“These next-gen Alliant vehicles have great potential to provide agencies with new IT offerings, expanded scope, and flexible options while driving down costs for the American taxpayer,” the General Services Administration’s Office of Integrated Technology Services said in a statement. Due to the scope and breadth of the contract, it’s expected to go to a larger company with lots of experience, although the GSA is allowing smaller businesses to team up to bid for the contract. The deadline for submissions is set for August 29.