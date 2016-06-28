advertisement
South Korean antitrust regulators are investigating Apple on “some matters”

By Michael Grothaus

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission revealed the investigation at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, reports Reuters. FTC Chairman Jeong Jae-chan would only say the investigation was about “some matters” when asked by a South Korean lawmaker. Reuters says that domestic news reports earlier this month revealed the FTC was reviewing Apple’s contracts with South Korean mobile telecom carriers.

