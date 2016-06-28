Airbnb sues San Francisco over new rental laws

Nothing in San Francisco’s pending ordinance punishes hosting platforms for their users’ content. In fact, it’s not regulating user content at all—it’s regulating the business activity of the hosting platform itself. It’s simply a duty to verify information that’s already required of a regulated business activity. It’s the same principle for online vendors of alcohol and cigarettes. Businesses that sell those products have a legal duty to verify the age of their customers, whether it’s online or at the corner store, so they don’t sell alcohol and cigarettes to children. They, too, are required to verify information that’s already required for their regulated business activity.